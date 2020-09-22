The Rock Shares New BTS Look At His And Ryan Reynolds’ Netflix Movie

After the project spent months on hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Dwayne Johnson would have been desperate to get back to work on Netflix‘s upcoming action blockbuster Red Notice. So desperate, in fact, that when the electronic gates to his home stopped working due to a power outage, he decided to rip them off with his bare hands instead of waiting for technical support.

That’s the kind of dedication we’ve come to expect from a man of his reputation, and the 48 year-old has also claimed that Red Notice will have the most aggressive health and safety measures in Hollywood now that filming is back in full swing, something that co-star Ryan Reynolds can attest to after he revealed he’d been through the COVID-19 testing process already.

Plot details are still vague on what’s shaping up to be the streaming service’s biggest and perhaps most expensive original movie ever, but Johnson has now revealed a new image that shows him alongside his Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber, in the kind of set photo that looks to be the norm for the foreseeable future.

As you can see above, the Jumanji star is kitted out in an outfit not too dissimilar from the one he’s sported in his last half a dozen movies, but Red Notice is guaranteed to draw in big numbers for Netflix based on sheer star power alone. The world’s highest-paid actor plays an Interpol agent, the world’s second highest-paid actor plays a world-renowned conman and Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot plays the planet’s most notorious art thief in the kind of high concept thriller that wouldn’t have looked out of place during the 1990s. In other words, it has all the makings of another huge hit for the streaming site.