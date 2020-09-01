First Plot Synopsis For Ryan Reynolds’ Netflix Time Travel Movie Revealed

You would imagine that Ryan Reynolds has spent the last few months cooped up in his palatial mansion absolutely drowning in movie scripts based on the sheer volume of projects that he’s added to his upcoming slate recently, although he’s also clearly taken a few breaks to hop onto social media and continue his online battle with arch-nemesis Hugh Jackman.

Not content with having Free Guy and The Croods 2 releasing in December, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard arriving next year and Netflix’s Red Notice set to restart production in the coming weeks, Reynolds also has a Detective Pikachu sequel, what’s rumored to be an expanded role in the follow-up to Hobbs & Shaw, family film Everyday Parenting Tips, the Clue reboot, a musical version of A Christmas Carol and video game adaptation Dragon’s Lair all in various stages of development. Oh, and there’s also the small matter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3.

However, it looks like the 43 year-old is keen to remain in the Netflix business for a while longer following 6 Underground, Red Notice and freshly announced comedy Upstate, because he’s also boarded an untitled time travel project that will see him re-team with Free Guy director Shawn Levy for another streaming exclusive.

The first synopsis for the movie has now been revealed, teasing what to expect, and you can check it out below:

“Adam Reed, age 13, and still grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission and together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world.”

The pic is also casting three major roles that include a marital arts expert in their 40s, a 14 year-old bully and a school guidance counselor in their 50s. With the synopsis out in the wild and the casting process underway, we shouldn’t be too far away from getting even more new details, and presumably the title will be first among them. Based on how quickly things are moving along, it certainly looks to be shaping up as Ryan Reynolds‘ next project once Red Notice wraps, and while that would seem like good news, it’s got to be a bit discouraging for Deadpool fans.