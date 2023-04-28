Gal Gadot shot what could be her final DCU appearance weeks after having a baby

As we head ever closer to James Gunn tearing down the old-school DCEU and building it back up as the shiny, new DCU, the fate of the SnyderVerse heroes remains somewhat vague. Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and a few others might definitely be out, but there’s still the potential for more of Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller in the future. But in many ways it does feel like Gadot may just have made her final appearance as Diana Prince in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In the worst-kept surprise cameo in a DC movie since… Well, the last one (looking at you, Superman in Black Adam), Gadot showed up at the end of the Shazam sequel, marking the first time we’d seen her in the Amazonian armor since 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984 (or 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, although she didn’t shoot any new footage for that). As it turns out, this potentially momentous moment for Gadot’s career came just weeks after a momentous moment in her personal life: the birth of her third child.

While reflecting on her recent Wonder Woman return to Extra, the 37-year-old actress had positive things to say about working on Shazam, even though the circumstances of shooting were less than ideal — she had to be directed by David F. Sandberg remotely, as they were on different continents at the time, and it was only eight weeks after she had her last baby:

“I was directed remotely. The director was in Atlanta and I was in London, eight weeks after my third pregnancy, so just imagine how it felt to get back into the Wonder Woman costume. But it’s been amazing, it’s been great, and the movie was a lot of fun.”

It’s nice to hear Gadot found Shazam! 2 to be “a lot of fun,” as many fans out there might not agree — her cameo, in particular, received some mixed reactions due to its perceived ick-factor. If this does turn out to be her final turn as the Themysciran princess — although there’s a chance we could see her in The Flash — at least it was an enjoyable one.