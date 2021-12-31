New evidence suggests Gal Gadot will cameo in ‘The Flash’

As Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown, you never know who can show up in a multiversal comic book blockbuster, so it’s only natural that the DCEU’s The Flash has come under intense speculation.

One of the most heavily-rumored candidates is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, with the Amazonian superhero being linked with the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut more than once. New evidence has come to light, though, putting forward a very strong case for it actually happening.

The Flash Film News recently tweeted a side-by-side comparison from the Instagram stories of both Gal Gadot and The Flash‘s production team at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire. Flash Film News captioned the tweet: “I know I’ve seen that lanyard before 👀⚡” — for context, the movie shot under the title of Facil Productions, which can be seen on the lanyards in both images.

To add further fuel to the fire, insider Grace Randolph chimed in teasing that it could be any number of DCEU projects, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shooting in roughly the same place around the same time.

Lotta #DC movies shooting in same area around then, just sayin’ 😉



Wonder Woman could hit more than one… https://t.co/NtfeGlDkJz — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 31, 2021

As more evidence appears, the timing fits and the lanyards match. It would seem that Diana Prince is almost certainly appearing in The Flash. How significant of a role she plays is yet to be seen, but fans are hopeful for more than just a five minute cameo. Either way, Wonder Woman fanatics will be pleased.