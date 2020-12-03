Gal Gadot Scores Eight-Figure Deal For New Spy Thriller, Compared To James Bond

Gal Gadot made her feature film debut in the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise back in 2009, and over the following decade, she’s steadily risen towards the top of the A-list by largely remaining in the action or thriller genres. The 35 year-old will next be seen when Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on Christmas Day, while her other completed Warner Bros. role in Kenneth Branagh’s mystery sequel Death on the Nile was recently pulled from the calendar and is still awaiting a new release date.

The actress wrapped Netflix’s mega budget blockbuster Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds just a couple of weeks ago, but she’s already signed on to another major project. According to Deadline, Gadot has inked an eight-figure deal that will see her become one of the highest-paid female names in Hollywood to headline Heart of Stone, an espionage thriller with franchise potential that’s said to be in the vein of James Bond and Mission: Impossible.

Plot details are still firmly under wraps, but the script is being written by The Old Guard‘s Greg Rucka and Academy Award nominated Hidden Figures scribe Allison Schroeder. Veteran television director Tom Harper, who recently made the jump into movies with musical drama Wild Rose and period-set adventure The Aeronauts, is currently in talks to helm.

The glossy spy thriller will never go out of fashion as the continued success of James Bond and Mission: Impossible has more than proven over the decades, and as both star and producer, Gal Gadot will be hoping that Heart of Stone manages to emulate the box office numbers and critical acclaim of those two iconic properties.