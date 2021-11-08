Gal Gadot Teases Lynda Carter’s Role In Wonder Woman 3

While the movie didn’t have much of a presence at last month’s DC FanDome virtual event, Patty Jenkins and Lynda Carter did briefly show up to confirm that Wonder Woman 3 was moving forward, which wouldn’t have come as much of a surprise to anyone when it was initially fast-tracked into development just days after 1984 was released.

The mid-credits scene also set up Carter’s role in the threequel, with the original live-action version of the iconic superhero poised to return as Asteria, the owner of the Golden Eagle armor sported by Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince as she battled against the duel threats of Pedro Pascal’s scenery chewing and Kristen Wiig’s terrible CGI makeover in the third act showdown.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot could barely contain her enthusiasm at having Carter on board Wonder Woman 3 in a much larger capacity, bringing the two most well-known and popular names to have played the enduring favorite together in a big budget blockbuster.

“First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one. It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.”

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Asteria has almost mythical status among the Amazons, but she’s been in exile for quite some time, which presents plenty of interesting storytelling opportunities in Wonder Woman 3. The second installment proved to be wildly polarizing, so let’s hope the trilogy-capper rights the ship.