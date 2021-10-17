Lynda Carter Confirms Return In Wonder Woman 3

The post-credits scene of Wonder Woman 1984 may have flown over the heads of younger audiences, but longtime fans of the character would have been overjoyed to see Lynda Carter drop by for a surprise cameo appearance.

For many people, the actress remains the definitive interpretation of the Amazonian superhero, having headlined the beloved TV show that spanned 59 episodes and a TV movie between 1975 and 1979. During a conversation with director Patty Jenkins at DC FanDome, where the filmmaker reiterated that Wonder Woman 3 is happening, Carter essentially confirmed that she’d be back to cross paths with Gal Gadot.

“Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that’s so cool.”

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a lot of instances, legacy cameos can feel forced or on the nose, but bringing Carter back for Wonder Woman 3 makes sense within the framework of the franchise’s mythology. Sure, a lot of people know her as Diana Prince, but it was established in 1984‘s stinger that the 70 year-old will be playing legendary warrior Asteria, the original owner of the armor Gal Gadot used to combat the dual threat of Cheetah and Maxwell Lord.

It’s 2021 and we’re talking about Lynda Carter and Michael Keaton suiting up for big budget superhero blockbusters, a development that would have sounded scarcely believable just a couple of years ago.