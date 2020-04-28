Game Of Thrones Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Zeus In God Of War Movie

Video game adaptations are often reviled cash-grabs that fail to do justice to the property they’re based on, but Universal’s God of War movie has the potential to shatter that mould. Sony’s flagship hack-n-slash series is cinematic in every sense, bolstered by epic set-pieces and a storyline that makes inspired use of Greek and Norse mythology.

The concept of a God of War movie dates back as far as 2005 and has hit countless roadblocks along the way, but it sounds like the project is finally coming together at Universal. We previously reported that the studio is courting Jason Momoa for the lead role of Kratos, and we’ve since gotten word that they have an actor in mind to play his father, Zeus.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Jake Johnson is returning for Jurassic World 3 and Han would be back for Fast & Furious 9, both of which are now confirmed – Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is Universal’s first choice for the role of the Greek god. It’s unclear whether the Danish actor has been approached about the part, but the movie’s creative team are said to be keen to add him to a casting shortlist that’s rapidly taking shape.

Here's How Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Could Look As The MCU's Adam Warlock 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In addition to the recent reports about Momoa being tipped to head up the cast, Dave Bautista has been linked with the role of the main villain, which will almost certainly be the titular Greek god of war, Ares. After all, the original God of War begins with Kratos in the deity’s thrall and it isn’t long before things turn nasty. Following the death of his wife and child, which was orchestrated by Ares, the irate cueball seeks to break their bond and becomes hellbent on revenge.

Based on the casting rumours, the God of War movie is expected to follow Kratos’ exploits in Ancient Greece, rather than the Norse mythological realms of 2018’s critically-acclaimed reboot. However, reports suggest that Universal is eyeing a trilogy of films, and that could be an indication that the studio plans to retell the entire saga on screen, including the latest chapter.

Universal is yet to announce a release date for God of War or set any casting in stone, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted if any of that changes.