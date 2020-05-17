Gargoyles Creator Wants To Team Up With Get Out Director For Live-Action Movie

Despite boasting the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, The Simpsons, Pixar and the majority of the studio’s extensive back catalogue of live-action and animated favorites, Gargoyles somewhat surprisingly turned out to be one of Disney Plus’ most popular titles when the Mouse House first launched their streaming service.

The show has remained a cult favorite with a loyal following ever since it was initially canceled after 78 episodes back in 1997, but the recent resurgence in popularity has fueled speculation about a possible revival, either with new episodes to continue the story of the original animation or a live-action version that would either be released theatrically or become a Disney Plus exclusive.

There’ve been several attempts to resurrect Gargoyles over the years, with Get Out and Us writer/director Jordan Peele pitching Disney an idea for a movie back in 2018. While that ultimately came to nothing, in a recent interview, creator Greg Weisman admitted that he’d love to team up with the Academy Award-winning filmmaker to bring the fan favorite characters back to our screens.

“I think it’s accurate that he was interested, but I can’t speak to how far those conversations went. My understanding is that he expressed an interest in the property. And Disney didn’t say no. But by not saying yes, that answers the question. You know, they didn’t want to say no to Jordan Peele, but they also didn’t want to say yes to Gargoyles. So it just didn’t go anywhere. I’d like to think that he’d still be interested in doing something with it if a new opportunity arose. I can’t say for sure if that’s true, I have no idea. But I would hope so. I’m a huge fan of us. Should he read this, I would love to work with him. But I don’t know how realistic that is.”

Gargoyles Fan Art 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One major roadblock could turn out to be Peele’s availability. He may not have announced his next directorial outing yet, but he’s got his hands very full producing the Candyman remake, Netflix’s stop-motion Wendell and Wild, comedy series The Last O.G., Amazon’s Hunters and HBO’s upcoming Lovecraft Country, not to mention his role as host and writer of The Twilight Zone revival.

That being said, the idea of Jordan Peele teaming up with the show’s creator for a live-action movie sounds like an incredible idea, and Disney could do a lot worse than looking into it. Disney Plus is crying out for fresh content, after all, and the Mouse House can’t rely on Marvel and Star Wars forever to keep them afloat. Not to mention that the concept of Gargoyles also lends itself perfectly to an action blockbuster with both horror and fantasy elements.