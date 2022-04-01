Gary Oldman clarifies length of ‘Oppenheimer’ role

It seems like anyone in Hollywood who has ever drawn breath will be in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer movie and now former Nolan collaborator Gary Oldman has revealed while he is in the piece, it will not be for long.

“[I’m there for] one day. One scene. A page-and-a-half. I work on that at some point I think a day and night.”

The Oscar winner made the comments about the epic on the life of the father of America’s atomic weaponry during a promotional interview for his spy series Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus for the U.K’s TalkSport. Deadline Hollywood reported the comments today and during the interview Oldman also revealed he hopes to do more of Slow Horses.

“For the foreseeable future I’m hoping to continue working on the Slow Horses series. If people watch it and they like it then maybe the people upstairs at Apple will give us another crack at the whip. I must say, it’s turned out pretty good.”

Oppenheimer releases in 2023. Alongside Oldman, Cillian Murphy stars as lead J. Robert Oppenheimer, Alex Wolff is in an undisclosed role as of this story being filed, and Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. are also there alongside Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Emma Dumont and David Dastmalchian, as well as Matthew Modine, Kenneth Branagh, Tony Goldwyn, Josh Peck, Matthias Schweighöfer and even Alden Ehrenreich.

The piece is said to have cost $100 million, and it has been estimated by Variety it will need $400 million to earn a profit.