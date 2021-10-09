Gary Oldman Rumored To Be In Talks For Major MCU Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become famed for roping in acclaimed veteran stars to either lend support as mentors, father figures and government officials or chow down on the scenery as villains, so it’s actually a little surprising that they haven’t recruited Gary Oldman as of yet.

The 63 year-old Academy Award winner is lauded as one of the modern era’s greatest talents, one that’s equally adept at headlining prestigious dramas as he is hamming it up in action movies like Air Force One, the RoboCop remake and The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Familiar Faces Return Alongside Samuel L. Jackson In Nick Fury Fan Posters 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, a new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot offers that Oldman is in talks with Marvel Studios to play a major role in the franchise, with the outlet even offering up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Secret Invasion as potential destinations, with the latter currently shooting in the United Kingdom and the former set to begin production before the end of the year.

The Harry Potter and Dark Knight Trilogy star admitted a few years back that he’d be open to joining the MCU because his son would love to see him to do it, and Kevin Feige is known to be a huge admirer of his work. While it’s strictly unconfirmed for now, it’s definitely something we could see happening sooner rather than later.