MCU Series Secret Invasion Has Started Shooting

Happy Gilmore star and Marvel Cinematic Universe debutant Christopher McDonald revealed at the beginning of July that Disney Plus show Secret Invasion was set to kick off production at the end of the following month. While he wasn’t far off, the actor’s prediction turned out to be just a little behind schedule.

Samuel L. Jackson has been spotted on the streets of London in full Nick Fury costume, signaling that shooting is now underway on the six-episode miniseries. Of course, the longtime MCU veteran has been in the United Kingdom for a while, having filmed his scenes for The Marvels before jumping right into what marks his thirteenth project for Marvel Studios, but his very first time in a lead role.

Samuel L. Jackson Teases Fury's Return With The Marvels Set Pics 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the plot will revolve around an alien infiltration by the Skrulls, the shapeshifters first introduced in Captain Marvel, meaning that anybody and everybody could be an imposter and we wouldn’t even know. Unless it forms part of a post-credits scene like Fury himself in Spider-Man: Far From Home or WandaVision‘s first stinger.

Joining Jackson for Secret Invasion is the sort of eclectic and esteemed ensemble you’d expect from the franchise, with the cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D. being supported by Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, while newcomers McDonald, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott and Olivia Colman are all playing characters that have yet to be disclosed.