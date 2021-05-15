Spider-Man: No Way Home Crew Listing Teases Kirsten Dunst’s Return

Despite the avalanche of rumors, speculation, confirmations and denials swirling around the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home since it was first revealed that the multiverse would play a key role in the web-slinging threequel, we’re still no closer to discovering just how many legacy players will end up returning to the fold.

So far, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus have been confirmed by the actors themselves, but everyone else is left entirely up for debate. Tom Holland denied that his predecessors would be showing up for a cameo, while Andrew Garfield went one step further and ruled himself out of the running in what appeared to be pretty definitive fashion, but it’s not like anybody believes him.

It’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t find out until either a trailer gives the game away or No Way Home hits the big screen in December, but a new credit on IMDb briefly hinted at a Kirsten Dunst comeback. The actress was rumored for a return months ago but we’ve heard nothing since, at least until Askia Won-Ling Jacob was listed as her personal costumer on the MCU blockbuster.

However, not only was it swiftly removed from the site, but a quick glance through Jacob’s credits would indicate that she’s essentially Samuel L. Jackson’s costumer and nobody else’s, with only three of her last 65 film and television credits coming on projects where the the actor wasn’t involved. That could technically mean that Nick Fury might be showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but based on Jacob’s filmography over the last two decades, it might have just been an honest mistake as opposed to a giveaway that Dunst is also set to appear as Mary Jane Watson.