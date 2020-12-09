The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Kirsten Dunst Returning For Spider-Man 3

Incredibly, this year Kirsten Dunst is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her first feature film credit. One of the most recognizable child stars of her generation, Dunst landed a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the age of just 12 for Interview with the Vampire before going on to feature in box office hits Little Women, Jumanji and Small Soliders, while she also provided the voice of a young Anastasia in Disney’s animation of the same name.

It was Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides in 1999 that marked a transition into more adult roles, but no matter what the 38 year-old goes on to accomplish throughout the rest of her career, to a lot of people she’ll always be best known as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. She’s actively avoided big budget studio blockbusters ever since, but she’ll be returning in a major way after becoming the latest former star to board the multiversal ensemble of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3.

Once the news broke that Dunst, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Alfred Molina are all poised to join the web-slinging sequel, fans were quick to celebrate on social media, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Alfred Molina are going to be on Holland's Spider-Man 3??? Spideymultiverse. If true, Tom is going to look bad among the other (and better) Spideys. 😉😄 — Onat Lopera 💬 (@onat) December 9, 2020

The likes of Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, and Alfred Molina are returning for Spider-Man 3 Okay, OKAY IT'S DEFINITELY HAPPENING — Jacob (@Strato_Jac) December 9, 2020

Spider-Man 3 is gonna be have Alfred Molina return as Doc Ock along with Kirsten Dunst Andrew Garfield AND Tobey Maguire. Amazing — Andrew Ryan (@A_P_Ryan) December 9, 2020

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst are officially coming back with Alfred Molina for 'Spider-Man 3'? Excuse me, I need to do my happy dance. https://t.co/tCxexy9qbP pic.twitter.com/JQFHGhqAuA — Stuart #UndoOneMoreDay Green (@StuartGreen2018) December 9, 2020

kirsten dunst saying sony/marvel are milking spider-man movies for money and NOW being set to star in spider-man 3 don’t sit right w me cuz like who’s the money grabber now 🏃🏻‍♂️ — karina ✩ (@karinaxbeltran) December 9, 2020

It's not even the first Spider-Man 3 with Toby Maguire and Kirsten Dunst wtf — S₮EVE (@__SteveG) December 9, 2020

Hang the fuck on. So you're telling me that we'll get Electro AND Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3? And they'll be bringing back Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield AND Kirsten Dunst? And Doctor Strange is also part of the cast so we're getting a multiverse storyline? They're insane??? — KC Barrios (@caramelbarrs) December 9, 2020

SPIDER-MAN 3 WILL HAVE KIRSTEN DUNST, ANDREW GARFIELD, EMMA STONE AND TOBEY MAGUIRE!!! — anya✨ (@bakedlasanya) December 9, 2020

kirsten dunst showing up to the spider-man 3 set after bashing the reboot pic.twitter.com/T2Iph8qXfg — alias (@itsjustanx) December 9, 2020

Um, hi, I know a lot of people are excited for Tobey and Andrew coming back for Spider-Man 3, but you all are glossing over the fact that KIRSTEN DUNST is coming back, and that is the most important announcement and no I will not take any rebuttal on this. pic.twitter.com/lbvDrT31Uw — Carol The Soccer Mom (@Carol_soccermom) December 9, 2020

A lot of these names will likely be extended cameos at best to stop the plot from getting bogged down and overstuffed, something that greatly affected both Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it nonetheless gives a hint of just how epic Tom Holland’s third solo outing is shaping up to be now that the MCU is going all in on the idea of alternate realities and splintering timelines.