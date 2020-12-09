Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Kirsten Dunst Returning For Spider-Man 3

Incredibly, this year Kirsten Dunst is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her first feature film credit. One of the most recognizable child stars of her generation, Dunst landed a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the age of just 12 for Interview with the Vampire before going on to feature in box office hits Little Women, Jumanji and Small Soliders, while she also provided the voice of a young Anastasia in Disney’s animation of the same name.

It was Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides in 1999 that marked a transition into more adult roles, but no matter what the 38 year-old goes on to accomplish throughout the rest of her career, to a lot of people she’ll always be best known as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. She’s actively avoided big budget studio blockbusters ever since, but she’ll be returning in a major way after becoming the latest former star to board the multiversal ensemble of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3.

Once the news broke that Dunst, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Alfred Molina are all poised to join the web-slinging sequel, fans were quick to celebrate on social media, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

A lot of these names will likely be extended cameos at best to stop the plot from getting bogged down and overstuffed, something that greatly affected both Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it nonetheless gives a hint of just how epic Tom Holland’s third solo outing is shaping up to be now that the MCU is going all in on the idea of alternate realities and splintering timelines.

