Kirsten Dunst Reportedly Returning For Spider-Man 3 As Well

Spider-Man 3 is going to be stuffed full of familiar faces. For one, we already know that the majority of the Homecoming and Far From Home cast will be back for the next flick, while Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Doctor Strange.

Not only that, but earlier today, we also learned that Alfred Molina is suiting up as Doctor Octopus again, while Emma Stone is expected to show up as Gwen Stacy. Then there’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to consider as well, with the latter said to have signed on now while the former is still working out a deal. And with all these names now linked to the project, it was really just a matter of time before Kirsten Dunst entered the conversation.

Of course, the actress has been rumored for the threequel before now, but Collider reports today that she’s indeed involved and will be back to reprise her role of Mary Jane Watson. How exactly she ties into things plot-wise remains unclear, but this can only be good news.

After all, the actor impressed audiences with her portrayal of the titular superhero’s love interest in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy and with Maguire widely expected to return, it would only make sense to have Dunst on board in some capacity as well.

As mentioned above, though, Spider-Man 3 is quickly becoming a very busy film. And with the web-slinger having had trouble balancing so many characters and plotlines in previous movies, it’ll be interesting to see if the MCU’s upcoming threequel can pull off what might just be one of the most exciting comic book blockbusters that we’ve seen in a very long time. Perhaps even more exciting than Endgame.