Andrew Garfield Reportedly Locked In For Spider-Man 3 Now

After months of rumors and speculation that’ve linked almost everyone to have appeared in any live-action Spider-Man movie to the third installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s web-slinging franchise, today has brought an explosion of news. A couple of weeks back, it was reported that Alfred Molina had been spotted on set, and the veteran actor has now been confirmed as part of the cast, reprising his role as Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.

Of course, the real news everyone’s been waiting for surrounds the involvement of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, with the latest reports saying that the former is locked, loaded and ready to suit up again, while the latter is edging closer and closer to finally signing on the dotted line. If that wasn’t enough, the duo’s respective love interests are also coming back for another round.

Yes, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone are both reportedly very close to officially boarding the cast of Spider-Man 3 as Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy, after it was claimed last week that the La La Land actress had dropped out of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon in favor of the MCU blockbuster, although the tabloids are also convinced that the 32 year-old is pregnant and that’s why she passed on the movie.

If all of the aforementioned names end up appearing, then Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be absolutely stacked. Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will have already shot some scenes by now, and the focus will turn to just how the storyline plans to fit so many characters from so many timelines into the same movie without buckling under the weight of being overstuffed like both previous Spidey franchises did.