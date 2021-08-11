Samuel L. Jackson Teases Fury’s Return With The Marvels Set Pics

The Marvels, AKA Captain Marvel 2, is now in production, and Samuel L. Jackson has teased Nick Fury’s return in the sequel on social media. The former S.H.I.E.L.D. director has been working with heroes for years, but Captain Marvel established a firm friendship between Fury and Carol Danvers, revealing that she inspired the Avengers Initiative in the first place. So it’s no surprise that he’ll be back for Brie Larson’s second solo go-around as the character.

Jackson took to Instagram this Wednesday and posted three behind-the-scenes pics from the set. One is a close-up look at Fury’s three-part facial hair while the other two showcase his super-cool MCU-themed t-shirt that depicts the beeper gizmo Fury used to summon Carol in Avengers: Infinity War, complete with his disintegrating hand. Anyone know where we can get one of these?

“Guess what time it is,” Jackson wrote in his caption. “Back in the box, just in The Nick of time!”

Jackson’s post doubles as an announcement that he’ll appear in The Marvels in the first place. Now we know that Carol’s got even more back-up in the sequel than we thought. As the title suggests, Captain Marvel 2 will be more of a team-up flick, with Larson’s cosmic heroine uniting with both Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ grown-up Monica Rambeau to no doubt save the universe once again.

And this announcement comes on the same day that we just saw Fury’s latest MCU appearance. Jackson features in a cameo in today’s premiere of Marvel’s What If…? animated series. Remember, he’s also already filmed Secret Invasion, an upcoming Disney Plus show in which he’ll star alongside Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull leader Talos. It seems safe to assume there could be some crossover between Secret Invasion and The Marvels.

As directed by Nia DaCosta and co-starring Zawe Ashton in an unknown villain role, The Marvels is scheduled to blast into theaters on November 11th, 2022.