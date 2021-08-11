Brie Larson Says The Marvels Is Full Of Juicy Secrets

Now that we know Kang the Conqueror is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Thanos-level threat, it’s set to be all hands on deck for every major character in the franchise. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers may be the second most powerful superhero in the franchise behind Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, but she’ll still be needing plenty of backup in The Marvels.

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau are on board to lend an assist, with the sequel being slightly rebranded to reflect that the central trio all had vaguely similar names in the comic books. Looking at the latest rumors that are linking John Wick: Chapter 4‘s Shamier Anderson with Blue Marvel Adam Brashear, it’s a theme that’s set to dominate the entire movie.

Production is now officially underway with Candyman director Nia DaCosta at the helm, and the filmmaker has been enthusiastic in her praise for the level of creative freedom she’s been afforded by Marvel Studios. The opening installment was perfectly acceptable as far as origin stories go, but nobody’s going to call it one of the MCU’s very best with a straight face.

The cosmic side of the franchise has only expanded between the first and second chapters, and the multiverse could have changed things significantly by the time The Marvels arrives in November 2022. In a new interview, Larson teased that the story is packed full of juicy secrets, but obviously wouldn’t divulge what they were.

“Gosh. So much going on. A lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about. But boy oh boy, is it good! And you are going to be really excited about it.”

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 not hitting theaters until May 2023 and Fantastic Four coming long after that, The Marvels is well positioned to remind audiences about the potential that any of the MCU’s intergalactic team-ups possess.