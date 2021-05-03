Home / movies

MCU Fans Are Getting Hyped Over Fantastic Four Potentially Arriving In 2023

By 58 mins ago
x

It’s a fortunate coincidence that Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four just as the cinematic universe’s Phase Four was beginning to take shape behind the scenes, because it’s resulted in some spot on brand synergy.

The trailer released earlier today hyping the MCU’s upcoming slate was a doozy, revealing the first footage from Eternals, confirming titles for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels and also locking down release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, it’s the very end of the teaser that’s got people talking.

So far, the only feature films officially in development at Marvel Studios that don’t have release dates as of yet are Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four, Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot and Deadpool 3, and based on the latest promo, it looks as though the latter two could be getting held back until Phase Five, with Marvel’s First Family expected to arrive before the end of 2023. Naturally, fans had a lot to say about the not-so-subtle hint, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Here's How Emily Blunt Could Look As Sue Storm In Fantastic Four Reboot
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

If Fantastic Four is set to debut after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the latter half of 2023, then pre-production and casting should start to ramp up long before the end of the year. Obviously, Watts is still very much tied up with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and will be until he finishes the promotional circuit for his web-slinging threequel in December, but after that, we could be getting the first concrete news surrounding the titular team’s fifth live-action outing with its fourth different lineup, and hopefully the first one that’s actually going to be good.

Source: EpicStream

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...