MCU Fans Are Getting Hyped Over Fantastic Four Potentially Arriving In 2023

It’s a fortunate coincidence that Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four just as the cinematic universe’s Phase Four was beginning to take shape behind the scenes, because it’s resulted in some spot on brand synergy.

The trailer released earlier today hyping the MCU’s upcoming slate was a doozy, revealing the first footage from Eternals, confirming titles for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels and also locking down release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, it’s the very end of the teaser that’s got people talking.

So far, the only feature films officially in development at Marvel Studios that don’t have release dates as of yet are Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four, Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot and Deadpool 3, and based on the latest promo, it looks as though the latter two could be getting held back until Phase Five, with Marvel’s First Family expected to arrive before the end of 2023. Naturally, fans had a lot to say about the not-so-subtle hint, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

So the only movie date that wasn’t announced for MCU phase 4 was Fantastic Four , most likely that’s gonna be a July 2023 release after guardians volume 3 — 💥Bruce Marvel era (@Scopevandyne) May 3, 2021

Well, it looks like Fantastic Four drops in 2023. Maybe, anyway. Here’s my fan cast. Thread. — Jigowatting (@Jigowatting) May 3, 2021

Fantastic Four is coming in 2023 omg — Michiko’s son (@yungtitosnow) May 3, 2021

Im Assuming That The #FantasticFour Movie Will Be In Theaters Late 2023 Early 2024. — Guy The Guardian (@GuyTheGuardian) May 3, 2021

I could be reading too much into but due to it’s placement, the speed Marvel is able to put out worthwhile content, and the density of these other years (due to a pandemic sure; but we’re going to grow accustomed) I think we’re getting Fantastic Four in Late Summer/Fall of 2023 https://t.co/alA5jNVVF7 — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) May 3, 2021

From the order that these title cards were being displayed, I’m thinking #FantasticFour will take the July 28, 2023 slot that Disney has booked rn. Fingers crossed for some news soon! — Karthik Subramaniam (@ksubs1) May 3, 2021

Also… Fantastic Four, summer 2023? If true, that means we probably get the cast late this year. — The CH (@TheMetzTheory) May 3, 2021

I see everyone jumping to the conclusion of the Fantastic Four movie coming in 2023, because they were listing 2023 movies and then did the "4" logo, with no date. I really don't think Marvel is gonna miss the opportunity to have it come out in 202*4* though and highlight that 4 — Nicole Grey (@Foenix) May 3, 2021

Are we going to get the Fantastic Four movie in 2023? Announcements only covered until May 2023 or are they Going to take that 6mos break and start with 2024 again for Phase 5. — PAOLO NICHOLAS (@PaouieNicholas) May 3, 2021

They just laid out 10 movies to be released over the next 24 months, plus the Fantastic Four which doesn't have a date yet (presumably late 2023). That's just insane. — A . 함 (@GiantAsianMan) May 3, 2021

If Fantastic Four is set to debut after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the latter half of 2023, then pre-production and casting should start to ramp up long before the end of the year. Obviously, Watts is still very much tied up with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and will be until he finishes the promotional circuit for his web-slinging threequel in December, but after that, we could be getting the first concrete news surrounding the titular team’s fifth live-action outing with its fourth different lineup, and hopefully the first one that’s actually going to be good.