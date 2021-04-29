First Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reportedly Coming In June Or July

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home holds the unique distinction of being the first live-action blockbuster starring the titular superhero that isn’t being released in the summer, with a combination of the Coronavirus pandemic and the franchise’s Phase Four reshuffle seeing Tom Holland’s third solo outing pushed back to December.

All of the seven previous movies hit the big screen in May, June or July, but arriving right around the holiday period is hardly going to affect No Way Home‘s chances of box office success. After all, predecessor Far From Home is Sony’s highest-grossing title ever, and as the self-described most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever, fans will be desperate to see what director Jon Watts has in store.

At this stage, it would be a massive surprise if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield weren’t involved, and there’s every chance the first trailer for No Way Home will end with the big reveal. As to when we’ll see the footage? There’s no official word yet from either studio involved, but insider Grace Randolph claims the debut promo could arrive this summer, as you can see below.

Update on #SpiderManNoWayHome I hear the first trailer is now set for June or July! pic.twitter.com/TAYmEZuXJf — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 28, 2021

Marvel dropped the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings a couple of weeks back, with less than five months to go until the martial arts epic launches, so getting our first look at Spider-Man: No Way Home over the summer matches the same sort of timeline for the marketing campaign to kick off in earnest. Of course, Chloe Zhao’s Eternals is arriving a month before the web-slinger’s next standalone effort, which could mean a teaser for the MCU’s next cosmic comic book adaptation will be with us imminently.