The Marvels Reportedly Adding Another New Superhero

As you can no doubt infer from the title, The Marvels is shifting its focus ever so slightly away from Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and onto a more team-based approach. Whether or not you believe that’s down to the actress’ inability to lead her own solo superhero movie is entirely up to you, but plenty of conspiracy theories have been pushing that particular narrative online regardless.

What we do know is that Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau both play major supporting roles in the sequel that’s only just entered production under the stewardship of Candyman‘s Nia DaCosta. In the comic books, the aforementioned heroes have gone by Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel respectively, but who’s to say that there can’t be more new additions to the squad of similarly-named heroes?

A new rumor has offered that the personal assistant to rising star Shamier Anderson, currently busy shooting John Wick: Chapter 4 after a pair of breakout turns in Netflix hits Stowaway and Awake, has joined The Marvels. Naturally, this has already snowballed into speculation that the actor may have joined the project as Adam Brashear, better known by the alias Blue Marvel, which certainly fits the template.

He’s got a similar set of powers to Carol Danvers, which he acquired from an exploding anti-matter reactor that tried to bridge the gap between his world and the Negative Zone, because comic books. Given that the title of the MCU blockbuster is literally The Marvels, there’s no reason to doubt that Bashear is at least under consideration, even if we’re likely a long way away from finding out whether or not Anderson is the guy to fill the role.