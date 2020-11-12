George Lucas Could’ve Introduced Baby Yoda In His Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

If George Lucas had stuck around to produce his Star Wars Sequel Trilogy or even hadn’t sold the franchise to Disney in the first place, things would’ve turned out very differently for the last three movies in the Skywalker Saga.

As diehard fanatics of the galaxy far, far away will tell you, the creator had plans to produce another trilogy when he was done with the Prequels, a story taking place years after the Battle of Endor and depicting the heroes of the Rebellion in the age of the New Republic. Now, a new book that compiles interviews and details about the production cycle of the Prequel Trilogy, titled The Star Wars Archives: Episodes I-III 1999-2005, has revealed a lot of things about Lucas’ planned treatments for the continuation of the story.

This new narrative would depict Princess Leia’s struggles to establish the New Republic and fight the insurgence of Darth Maul and his galaxy-wide crime syndicate. That’s right, the Sith Lord-gone-rogue, alongside his apprentice Darth Talon, would’ve served as the Sequel Trilogy’s main villain. But what’s interesting here is that the interview also reveals Master Luke Skywalker’s storyline, explaining his search to find “two and three-year-olds” and train a new generation of Jedi.

While it’s certainly a stretch of the imagination, it’s not completely unreasonable to assume that George Lucas would’ve brought the Child into his trilogy. After all, Yoda became one with the Force in Return of the Jedi, and what better way to commemorate his character than creating a new character in the same mysterious species as him?

Another thing that gives this theory credibility, meanwhile is the creator’s inclination to incorporate child-friendly elements into the story. The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy demonstrated this via Jar Jar Binks and an adolescent Anakin Skywalker. So, perhaps that’s what he was aiming at with Luke’s storyline in the Sequel Trilogy as well.