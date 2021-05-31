George Lucas Rumored To Have Met With Disney About New Star Wars Trilogy

When George Lucas went mainstream in 1973 with his second feature American Graffiti, it’s highly unlikely that he thought that the rest of his life, career and legacy would be almost entirely defined by what came next for him. But that’s exactly what happened.

Indeed, Star Wars was, is and will forever be one of the most beloved and marketable brands there is, and has long since gone on to spawn a massive multimedia empire that’s reached all across the world and into almost every imaginable medium. Of course, the filmmaker stepped away from the franchise after selling up to Disney and making himself a billionaire in the process, though there are still rumors every now and again that he’s thinking of staging a return, and the latest one comes from YouTube channel Overlord DVD.

Obviously, you should take what you’re about to read with a healthy serving of salt, but again, this is far from the first time we’ve heard that George might be itching to head back to that galaxy far, far away and it probably won’t be the last. But in any case, the latest rumor puts forth that Lucas has met with Disney to discuss a new Star Wars trilogy.

“The Big G wants more input in Star Wars going forward and is in talks to put a financial stake back into Lucasfilm Ltd.,” says the YouTuber. “If this happens, we could be looking at a new trilogy bankrolled by the big man himself.”

Again, file this one strictly in the rumor category for now, but at the same time, don’t be surprised if George Lucas does indeed return to Star Wars in some capacity. After all, we know he often visits the sets of various projects from the franchise and has offered his input on more than one occasion in recent times. That being said, if he did end up returning, it’ll probably be a while before it’s made official.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Lucas get more involved in the property again? Let us know below.