George Lucas Reportedly Wants More Involvement In Lucasfilm Moving Forward

George Lucas has seamlessly transitioned from his role as the architect and creative driving force behind one of pop culture’s most beloved brands to the kindly old uncle that likes to drop by every now and again, just to make sure you’re doing okay. Indeed, having sold Lucasfilm to Disney for over $4 billion back in 2012, Hollywood’s foremost plaid enthusiast has been taking it easy while still keeping a close eye on Star Wars.

Lucas has been a regular on the various film and television sets during the Disney era, stopping by to offer his expertise when it comes to the extensive lore of a galaxy far, far away or occasionally giving Dave Filoni a hard time on The Mandalorian. He seems pretty happy with his lot in life having stepped back from Star Wars after being made a billionaire, but insider Daniel Richtman intimates that the 76 year-old wants to become more involved with Lucasfilm once again, with his sights reportedly set on the entire company and not just the franchise he originated almost 45 years ago.

George Lucas Hangs Out With Ahsoka Tano In New Mandalorian Set Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this is far from the first, second, third or even fourth time we’ve heard tales of Lucas looking to return to the fold in an official capacity, but it hasn’t happened yet, and given that he sold Lucasfilm to the Mouse House in the first place, they’re under absolutely no obligation to even entertain the idea should Richtman’s information turn out to be on the money.

Fans would probably rather see him at the helm than Kathleen Kennedy, but George Lucas has outlined his reasons for stepping back in the first place on countless occasions over the years, and he’s arguably much better off in his current role as the Yoda-like wizened sage that the next generation of Star Wars filmmakers can tap for knowledge as opposed to the boss.