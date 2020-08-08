George Lucas Reportedly Wants To Direct A New Star Wars Trilogy

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian – George Lucas wants to direct a new, original Star Wars trilogy. The renowned filmmaker would like to develop and helm it for Lucasfilm but apparently, only under the condition that his company’s current figurehead – Kathleen Kennedy – isn’t involved in any way.

From what we’re told, Lucas does not have a great relationship with Kennedy at the moment. According to our intel, he blames her for “ruining” the Sequel Trilogy and supposedly wants to become more involved with his own franchise moving forward. However, he won’t do so until Kennedy is gone from Lucasfilm.

The so-called Sequel Trilogy – comprised of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – continued the story of a galaxy far, far away as it was outlined in Return of the Jedi. And although these movies brought in billions at the box office, many fans feel that they don’t posses the same spirit as the original films. And they’re right.

Although initially hailed as an original story set in Lucas’ cinematic universe, the Sequel Trilogy ended up including numerous callbacks to what came before. Some of those were trivial Easter eggs, others plot points so central that the entire series hinged on them. Several of the films even included aged versions of characters from Lucas’ outings, but they weren’t quite the same.

Of course, this isn’t wholly surprising considering that Lucas single-handedly created his own universe along with all the characters and places in it. Very early on in his career as a filmmaker, he wrote a script that was completely unique, bringing science fiction to the big screen in a way that had never been done before. Without Lucas, Star Wars would have never become the cultural force it became, and will likely never reach the same heights again that it saw during its peak popularity.