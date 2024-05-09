Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’
Image via Warner Bros
Category:
Movies

Is Tom Hardy in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’

Will "Mad" Max Rockatansky make an appearance in the movie?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: May 9, 2024 04:54 am

There’s not long to wait until the hotly anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. After an Australian release on May 23, it’ll hit theaters in most other locations worldwide — including the United States and the United Kingdom — a day later, on May 24.

Recommended Videos

Anya Taylor-Joy is portraying the eponymous character Imperator Furiosa, who was previously played so well by Charlize Theron in Fury Road.

Taylor-Joy will be joined in the movie by Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus, Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Lachy Hulme in a dual role as Immortan Joe and Rizzdale Pell, and Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus.

But given that it’s a Mad Max movie — his name is in the title, after all — will audiences catch a glimpse of the iconic character previously played by Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

Will Tom Hardy’s ‘Mad’ Max Rockatansky appear in the film?

Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Director George Miller told Entertainment Weekly that, towards the end of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, “Mad” Max Rockatansky will be seen “lurking around somewhere.” Miller explained that, regarding the movie’s chronology, it made sense to show what Max was up to. However, English actor Tom Hardy won’t be reprising his role as the iconic character in the film.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set approximately 15 to 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, which is why Anya Taylor-Joy, a younger actress than Charlize Theron, is playing Furiosa. Therefore, seeing the same actor playing Max would be a tad odd. There’s no doubt that Max will be played by someone younger than Tom Hardy — although, as things stand, who that will be isn’t known.

Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.