Is Tom Hardy in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’

There’s not long to wait until the hotly anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. After an Australian release on May 23, it’ll hit theaters in most other locations worldwide — including the United States and the United Kingdom — a day later, on May 24.

Anya Taylor-Joy is portraying the eponymous character Imperator Furiosa, who was previously played so well by Charlize Theron in Fury Road.

Taylor-Joy will be joined in the movie by Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus, Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Lachy Hulme in a dual role as Immortan Joe and Rizzdale Pell, and Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus.

But given that it’s a Mad Max movie — his name is in the title, after all — will audiences catch a glimpse of the iconic character previously played by Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

Will Tom Hardy’s ‘Mad’ Max Rockatansky appear in the film?

Director George Miller told Entertainment Weekly that, towards the end of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, “Mad” Max Rockatansky will be seen “lurking around somewhere.” Miller explained that, regarding the movie’s chronology, it made sense to show what Max was up to. However, English actor Tom Hardy won’t be reprising his role as the iconic character in the film.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set approximately 15 to 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, which is why Anya Taylor-Joy, a younger actress than Charlize Theron, is playing Furiosa. Therefore, seeing the same actor playing Max would be a tad odd. There’s no doubt that Max will be played by someone younger than Tom Hardy — although, as things stand, who that will be isn’t known.

