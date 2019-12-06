George Miller Confirms New Mad Max Movie Is Next

It’s been more than four years since acclaimed director George Miller returned to the dystopian world of Mad Max, but it feels like much longer. Mad Max: Fury Road captivated fans of the original series and endeared a whole new generation of viewers to the insane world of the titular protagonist.

Not only did the movie revitalize the franchise, but it quickly became the greatest installment in the series to date. And now that the “best of the decade” lists are coming out, it’s hard to find one that doesn’t include Fury Road. Simply put, the action blockbuster is a cinematic masterpiece and audiences can’t wait for the next chapter in this gripping story.

Miller has made it clear that he wants to continue making these movies, too, but nothing seems to have materialized as of yet. According to him, however, it’s all happening just as he wants it to. In a recent interview about his film Three Thousand Years of Longing, the acclaimed director said the following:

“I’m not done with the Mad Max story and I think you have to be a multitasker, and there’s certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike after this [movie],” Miller said. “We’re in preparation on that as well. It’s an interesting question, the idea of multitasking. I discuss this with other filmmakers and I think what happens to me is that when you’re working on one thing, and you get so distracted and focused on that one thing, it’s like a creative holiday to focus on the other one for a bit. It helps you achieve that objectivity, to look at the thing afresh each time and say, I thought I was doing this, but it doesn’t seem to be the case now.”

This is undoubtedly great news, but it’s a bit of a bummer that he has to finish an entire film before he can really dig his hands into another installment of our favorite post-apocalyptic franchise. We’ve been hearing that a sequel was close to entering development since February, but now it seems that we’ll have to wait at least a little bit longer until that becomes the case.

Thankfully, Miller sounds like he has plenty of ideas in mind for where the series is headed. While it’s going to be tough to continue remaining patient after all this time, at least we know it’ll all be worth it once the next Mad Max movie finally hits theaters.