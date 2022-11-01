Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin proves yet again that he is a man of culture by cosplaying as Shaggy Rogers and going on an adventure with Velma Dinkley and Scoobert for this year’s Halloween, though the dog is a little more make-believe than we’d have hoped for.

Following the successful conclusion of House of the Dragon, which stuck the landing against all odds and all but redeemed the franchise in television, George R.R. Martin is no doubt focusing his creative efforts on The Winds of Winter, the forthcoming sixth and penultimate installment in A Song of Ice and Fire series that has had fans waiting for its arrival since late 2012.

According to what the man himself recently said, The Winds of Winter is definitely closer to being finished than it ever was, with more than three-quarters of the work already done. But does that mean he isn’t going to put down his pen (or in Martin’s case, DOS machine) until the last word has been curated into the last page of the last chapter?

That certainly doesn’t seem to be the case, and nor would we expect it to be. For now, check out what the author was up to last night with his two trusty sidekicks, Scooby-Doo and Velma Dinkley.

Zoinks! HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Hope everyone has or had a fun and safe time 😉 pic.twitter.com/3ML5aV0Bb6 — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) October 31, 2022

Martin serves as showrunner on House of the Dragon and oversees a number of other Game of Thrones spinoffs at HBO, but he still has his priorities straight as an author. It’s unclear if the work on the second half of Fire & Blood has progressed as expected, and it will still be quite a while until The Winds of Winter is actually ready for publication, so who knows what Martin’s next novel will actually be?

Still, if you’re itching to read more from the high fantasy mastermind, you can check out his newly released novel, The Rise of the Dragon, which is an illustrated companion book dealing, yet again, with the history of the Targaryen dynasty.