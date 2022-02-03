Gerard Butler’s ‘Den of Thieves’ sequel starts shooting in the spring

Up until recently, Gerard Butler didn’t seem particularly interested in the notion of sequels, with the notable exception of the Fallen franchise’s head-smashing Secret Service agent Mike Banning.

However, he’s changed his tune somewhat, with disaster follow up Greenland: Migration in active development alongside Night Has Fallen, while Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is gearing up to shoot in the spring, as per Deadline.

The first chapter was a decent-sized success at the box office after earning a touch over $80 million on a $30 million budget, and it’s enjoyed a long-lasting life on streaming ever since. Butler previously described the next outing as being fun and sexy, something that hardly defined the original, so we’re intrigued to find out what’s in store.

Shooting will take place in Serbia and France, with writer/director Christian Gudegast returning alongside cast members O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Meadow Williams, with Swen Temmel boarding the ensemble, while 50 Cent is also expected to be part of the producorial team.

Picking up right where Den of Thieves left off, Pantera will find the gruff Scotsman’s Big Nick tracking down Jackson’s Donnie, with both of them getting caught up in the dangerous world of mobsters, criminals, law enforcement, and diamond heists.