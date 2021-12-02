Gerard Butler’s latest action thriller is now shooting

You’ve got to hand it to Gerard Butler; the actor and producer knows exactly what audiences want to see from him, and he’s made it his mission to deliver it. The gruff Scotsman has no airs or graces about starring in superhero blockbusters or prestige dramas, he’s all about that mid-budget running and gunning.

His most recent efforts Greenland and Copshop saw him operating firmly within his wheelhouse, and they also scored the best reviews he’d seen in years. The 52-year-old’s slate is more jam-packed than ever, and he’s set to mix it up between sequels and original projects, all of which ticks many of the same boxes.

As well as his fourth outing as Mike Banning in Night Has Fallen, Butler also has Greenland: Migration and a follow-up for Den of Thieves in the works, while he only recently wrapped high concept actioner The Plane. Not wasting any time, cameras are already rolling on Kandahar in Saudi Arabia, which reunites him with Greenland and Angel Has Fallen‘s Ric Roman Waugh.

As per Deadline, Butler headlines the cast as undercover CIA operative Tom Harris, who finds himself deep in enemy territory and forced to fight his way towards his designated extraction point while trying to outrun and outwit the local special forces unit sent to bring him down. It’s a completely formulaic setup, but we all know what to expect from Kandahar, and that’s fine by us.