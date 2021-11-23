Sylvester Stallone is a man of many talents, as you’d need to be in order to not just remain relevant after 45 years as part of the Hollywood mainstream, but continue to thrive.

Sure, we all know about his laundry list of acting credits, the number of successful franchises he’s been a part of, the fact he’s scored number one box office hits in every decade since the 1970s, his career as a writer, director producer and all the rest, but a lot of people may not know that Sly is an accomplished artist that loves to dabble in painting.

Sylvester Stallone Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Return With New Set Pic

The action legend turned 75 years old earlier this year, and to mark the occasion, the esteemed Osthaus Museum in the German city of Hagen will be staging a retrospective displaying art created by the Rocky and Rambo icon, some of which dates back over 50 years.

Did you have “Sylvester Stallone gets an art exhibit at a German museum” on your 2021 bingo card? Probably not, but it’s yet another feather in the cap of the enduringly popular star, who shows absolutely no signs of slowing down, having recently pitched up on the set of Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.