Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Reveals The Hardest Thing About Working With His Father

In March 2015, Ivan Reitman and Dan Akroyd founded Ghost Corps, which for a while looked as though it might go down in the history books as the most pointless production company the industry had ever seen.

At one stage, the outfit was actively developing futuristic animated series Ghostbusters: Ecto Force, Akroyd’s prequel Ghostbusters High and a spinoff that was eying Channing Tatum and Chris Pratt, along with sequels for Paul Feig’s female-fronted reboot. Obviously, none of that happened, but Ghost Corps’ second project finally arrives next month when Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes to theaters.

Reitman handed the reins over to son Jason to helm the long-awaited sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II, with the younger Reitman admitting that his entire career had been building towards getting into the family business. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, though, he revealed it wasn’t all sunshine and roses.

“It’s hard because we’re having this kind of meaningful father-son experience together on set but, simultaneously, both of us are stubborn, creative forces, sometimes agreeing, sometimes not, both deeply passionate about getting this right.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Images Reveal Mischievous New Ghost 1 of 3

The early reactions to Ghostbusters: Afterlife were hugely positive, praising a winning blend of nostalgia and world-building that pays tribute to the franchise’s past while always keeping one eye on the future. Sony just landed a massive box office hit with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, so they’ll be hoping Reitman’s family-friendly supernatural comedy delivers a second in quick succession.