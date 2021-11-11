Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Wants Spinoffs Set In Different Genres

If Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman gets his way, then the production company his father founded with Dan Akroyd half a decade ago may finally be able to shed its reputation as one of the most pointless outfits in the industry.

Ghost Corps was launched to oversee an entire slate of Ghostbusters-related projects including potential sequels and spinoffs for Paul Feig’s reboot, a mooted comedy feature that would team up Chris Pratt and Channing Tatum, prequel Ghostbusters High, an animated slate of film and television projects, and much more.

None of that happened, but having already admitted he wants to see the Ghostbusters universe expand on his watch, Reitman Jr. revealed in an interview with Gizmodo that he’d love to see the mythology built out and expanded in multiple different genres.

“One thing I wanted to do is set the table for Ghostbusters as a franchise to have all kinds of movies, and we need to do something that really was about setting a foundation and bringing the original 1984 story to a place so that other stories could bloom. I want to see the scary movies, the funny films. There’s so many places for Ghostbusters to go. And that’s what Afterlife is about. It’s about these generations making amends with each other in a way that brings one story to close and starts another one.”

It’s an approach that would help prevent stagnancy from setting in, and keep the Ghostbusters brand drenched in a fresh coat of paint each time. It’s not hard to imagine the supernatural comedy series branching out into full-blown action, sci-fi, horror, drama or whatever else, but we’ll need Afterlife to hit big at the box office before Reitman can start looking too far into the future with any degree of confident certainty.