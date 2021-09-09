The most recent trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife had many fans questioning where the jokes were hiding, when the franchise has always been driven largely by laughs in among all the spooky and supernatural shenanigans. It was admittedly an interesting choice to frame the promo as reverential to a fault, but the early reactions assuaged a lot of doubts.

Having screened at CinemaCon, the sequel we’ve all been waiting for since 1989 has been variously described as a nostalgia-driven exercise in fan service, a fresh start that sets up future installments and a broad effects-driven crowd-pleaser, which is what most folks were hoping to hear.

Afterlife was hit by another delay not too long ago, but being pushed back seven days is no great shakes for a movie that was originally scheduled for release in July 2020. A new image has now been unveiled by Fandango that shows some of the debuting cast members in close proximity to old favorite Ecto-1, and you can check it out below.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Image Reveals New Faces And Ecto-1 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The last time we got a new Ghostbusters movie, it turned out to be one of the most controversial blockbusters of the last decade, with an incredible amount of vitriol being thrown in the direction of Paul Feig’s reboot. Looking at the talent involved with Ghostbusters: Afterlife on either side of the camera, there’s very little chance of that happening again, and if it manages to hit that sweet spot between the nostalgic and the new, then we could be in for a real treat.