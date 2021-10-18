Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Had To Perform Blind Due To Ecto Goggles

Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally hits theaters next month. This is the long-delayed sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II, though the small-town setting, young cast, and three-decade gap indicate that this will be a very different movie than the originals. But some things haven’t changed: Ecto-1 is back (albeit a bit rusty), the Proton Packs are charged, and the classic ghost-hunting gadgetry is in good working order.

But a new interview with director Jason Reitman indicates it wasn’t as simple as strapping them on and shouting action. Mythbusters‘ Adam Savage recently released a video showing his experiences cosplaying as a Ghostbuster during the New York Comic-Con, during which he met Reitman.

The director was impressed with the accuracy of his costume, noting one specific way it’s better than what they had on set. While admiring Savage’s Ecto Goggles, Reitman said “Logan [Kim] would have killed for these on set”. He went on to admit that their goggles had a major flaw: “you can’t see through them, so when he was acting, he literally… we had to like be, like, ‘Look a little left’ otherwise he just didn’t even know where to look.”

The cast agreed, with Finn Wolfhard later saying: “If we make another Ghostbusters movie, that’ll make things so much easier.”

After the positive early reviews I’m excited about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, though I have some reservations about the child-focused story. But it’s confirmed that we’re getting appearances from Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, so whatever else happens, at least it’ll be fun to see the original cast back on screen together.

And hey, it’s not like this can be worse than the last time they tried to bring back Ghostbusters…

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 19th.