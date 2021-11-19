Mckenna Grace, the 15-year-old star of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which hit theaters Friday, has a new single out tying into the film.

The track, called “Haunted House,” dropped Thursday, along with a music video. Grace co-directed the video alongside Danny Corey, and it was filmed in an allegedly haunted house in Southern California over the weekend of Halloween, ET reports.

Apparently continuing the legacy of Will Smith, who was known in the ’90s and early 2000s for releasing music for films he starred in, the song obviously thematically ties into the movie and even appears in the ending credits.

However, the song wasn’t initially recorded with the movie in mind. It was only when director Jason Reitman heard it that he specifically asked to use it for the movie’s closing credits.

That’s not a bad start to the Emmy-nominated actor’s musical career, as this represents the first tune she’s released after signing on to Photo Finish Records last year.

Mckenna reflected that the song was a product of a “rough time” she had experienced in her personal life.

“Over the pandemic I went through a rough time in my personal life, and I wanted to write a song about how even after someone’s not in your life anymore, their memory never really leaves you…You could take it as a breakup song, but it could also be about a friend or a family member or any kind of relationship that’s ended,” Mckenna said in a statement.

The track was co-written by Lily Kincade, which you can listen to right here.

Though the critical reception of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been mixed, garnering a 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is surprisingly lower than the 2016 reboot, the fan reactions to the film have been considerably more positive, garnering an audience score of 96%, as of press time. The aforementioned 2016 Ghostbusters has an audience score of just 49%.

You can catch Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters now.