Ghostface Goes In For The Kill In New Scream Images

Ghostface is one of the most iconic killers in the slasher genre despite the fact that it’s actually a different killer (or two) every time. Nevertheless, the image of a masked figure in dark robes armed with a kitchen knife recurs throughout the franchise and we’ll certainly be seeing more of Ghostface on the hunt in 2022’s Scream relaunch, which features a new copycat murderer working their way through Woodsboro.

The latest issue of Total Film Magazine makes Ghostface its cover star, giving us a fresh look at how faithful the recreation of the original costume is in this new film. Don’t worry, this one won’t be making the same mistake as MTV’s Scream TV series and messing with a classic. Voice actor Roger L. Jackson is even back to voice the part yet again. Check out the regular and subscriber covers in the gallery below:

This TF issue includes interviews with Scream stars Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), David Arquette (Dewey Riley), Jack Quaid (Richie Kirsch), Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter) and creator/executive producer Kevin Williamson. As you can see, the cover includes a promising quote from Campbell: “It’s terrifying, exhilarating, exciting, funny⏤everything audiences expect from these movies.” Well, that’s what we’re hoping.

The first trailer revealed that this new Ghostface is specifically hunting people who are related to the original killers, presumably meaning Billy Loomis and Stu Macher from 1996’s Scream. In most cases, the murderers from the prior sequels have been looking to emulate Billy and Stu, but this one (or two) seems to have an axe to grind against the pair. We’ll leave it to the theorists among you to consider what that might mean.

We’ll find out if Scream becomes our new favorite scary movie when it hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.