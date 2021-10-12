Watch: First Trailer For Scream Reboot Heralds The Return Of Ghostface

One of the most iconic horror films from the ’90s, and arguably ever, is Wes Craven’s Scream. The movie brought buckets of blood and satirical comedy in equal measure.

Scream wasn’t just a film; it turned into a franchise and a subgenre of horror and pop culture itself. There are Ghostface t-shirts, collectibles, bags, hats, and more. At conventions, you’ll see people in cosplay as either the masked killer or their victims. The horror community knows Dewey and Billy, and Sidney as if they were old friends.

So after Scream 2, 3, and 4, fans desperately wanted the 5th movie, and Wes Craven was initially contracted to work on the film before his untimely passing in 2015. Fans wondered what would happen to the storyline with his death; it seemed impossible for the story to go on without him.

Scream 5 was announced in 2020, officially, with Spyglass Media Group acquiring the rights to make the 5th Scream movie in November 2019. It’s since been classified as a reboot, and the filmmakers, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, are making it a point to honor Craven’s vision and his extraordinary talent.

The trailer is finally here, and fans couldn’t be more excited. In the screenings, there were cheers as fans watched in awe as the story that captivated us all came back for a new telling, an experience that seemed to draw audiences closer together.

As we prepare to return to Woodsboro and look back at the start of the franchise as a whole, well, we couldn’t be more excited. There’s something special about the cast, about Craven’s vision, and about the new story being told that other horror films just haven’t quite touched on the way Scream has.

Scream hits theaters on January 14th, 2022.