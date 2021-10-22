Gina Carano Chimes In On Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting Death
Former Mandalorian star Gina Carano took to Twitter recently to express her feelings about the Alec Baldwin prop gun misfire that resulted in the death of one crew member and the injury of another.
Baldwin was filming a movie called Rust in New Mexico when the shooting happened. Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and the movie’s director, Joel Souza, was injured when the 63-year-old actor discharged the prop gun.
After the shooting, Baldwin was seen outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office crying and in distress.
Carano gave her condolences for the shooting.
This isn’t the first time a prop gun misfire resulted in the death of someone on a movie set.
Brandon Bruce Lee, son of ’70s action star Bruce Lee, was killed on the set of The Crow after a gun accident. The late actor’s account also tweeted condolences as the star trended on Twitter.
No charges have been filed yet, but the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) sent an email to its members about the incident.
“A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza,” the email said.
Baldwin also shared his sentiments about the shooting on Twitter.
“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”