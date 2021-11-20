Gina Carano quotes Malcolm X as Kyle Rittenhouse trial comes to a close

Controversy magnet Gina Carano is a lot of things, but quiet is not one of them.

The former Mandalorian actress regularly takes to social media to show off her latest projects, but also to share her controversial takes on sensitive issues. On Friday, Carano shared a Malcolm X quote about newspapers and oppression.

“If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing,” the tweet said.

The tweet comes out on the same day that accused Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges against him. Many of her fans caught onto the possibility that she was commenting on the trial, showing their support.

One person even said she would be great in a Kyle Rittenhouse movie, suggesting she should make it. Considering she’s currently signed on for My Son Hunter, a movie pledges to tell the “real” story about President Joe Biden’s son, it’s not impossible that this could happen.

Carano was fired from The Mandalorian after she went on Twitter and compared being a Jewish person in Nazi Germany to being persecuted for your political views.

In the time since she’s managed to somewhat stay in the public eye by refusing to back down on her stances. She recently wrapped a movie called Terror on the Prairie produced by right-wing news agency The Daily Wire.

What do you think about Gina Carano quoting Malcolm X? Sound off in the comments.