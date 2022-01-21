On Good Morning America, producer Will Packer, who produced 2017’s Girls Trip, has officially announced that the comedy hit is receiving a sequel.

The hilarious film follows four best friends who decide to reunite as close friends and travel to the Essence Festival in New Orleans after drifting apart throughout their adult years. The film memorably featured a star-studded lineup, with Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith leading the comedy extravaganza.

GMA reported that Packer, who sat down to discuss producing the upcoming Oscars, provided insight into Girls Trip 2.

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway. We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director. We are underway with ‘Girls Trip 2,’ and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right? Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what [we’ve] got to figure out.” via Good Morning America

People reported that back in 2020, Haddish hosted a Zoom call with her fellow co-stars to discuss the possibility of a sequel to Girls Trip. Queen Latifah priorly expressed interest in a future sequel by naming specific locations that the “Flossy Posse” could travel to, “I’ve been throwing Rio [de Janeiro] from the beginning… definitely down with South Africa too.”

The 2017 comedy was a renowned commercial success, ultimately grossing $140 million worldwide against a $19 million budget. The film also currently boasts an impressive 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.