‘Gladiator 2’ props are being auctioned off so film and history buffs now have a chance to live out their fantasies

Gladiator 2 is finally here, and as fans get their long-awaited chance to visit the Colleseum once again on screen, those with a bit of cash to spend can now even dress the part. We mean literally, you can dress like a Gladiator, just like in the movie.

If you’ve ever wanted to look and feel like a Gladiator (or perhaps just look like Paul Mescal), then Fandango is giving you your chance with a new prop auction that includes several of the armor pieces from Ridley Scott’s new sequel, with plenty of variety to boot.

From the Roman Infantry gear, Numidian armor, and even a Faux Lion Pelt helmet, it’s all there. If you’ve seen it in the movie then there’s a chance you can own it through this auction, but some pieces are only available for a limited amount of time. By the time this article is published, many of them might already been sold. So get in quick if you have the time (and cash) to spare.

Step into the arena and own a piece of cinematic history with our #GladiatorII Prop Auction, powered by The Realest.

Get more details here👇https://t.co/QphaBOECWZ pic.twitter.com/aA5WAYTSqu — Fandango (@Fandango) November 24, 2024

As you’d expect, owning a piece of film history isn’t going to be cheap. Right now, the most expensive item on sale is the Roman Helmet with Faux Lion Pelt, which will have sold for more than $2,200 in the next few hours. The Gladiator Cuirass is the second most expensive piece and is currently bidding for up to $1,600. But for those who don’t want to go crazy, there are some more reasonably priced pieces of the set. Mescal’s two-piece leather Gucci set is unfortunately not included.

You can, however, own the Numidian Helmet for just $399 (you know, pocket change), and for another hundred dollars you could get your hands on a Roman Chestplate. The coolest pieces up for sale are the Praetorian armor, and right now the Cuirass is selling for $599 while its accompanying helmet is $999. For the most dedicated cosplayers, this is one not to miss.

Now is your chance to see this armor in action. Gladiator 2 is finally available to enjoy in the United States after launching abroad internationally the week prior, and it’s off to an incredible start. While it was outdone at the domestic box office this week by the debut of Wicked, internationally it has been a huge hit, bringing the movie’s total haul to over $220 million so far. That’s quite a strong start for a film that only cost $250 million to make.

Image via Paramount Pictures

If you were a fan of the original Gladiator movie, then you won’t leave this sequel disappointed. While the story never eclipses its predecessor (a Herculean feat in itself), the action sequences are incredible and contribute to Gladiator 2 being a must-see in terms of cinematic spectacle. Of course, if this sounds right up your alley, then you can get tickets in all of the usual places right now.

You might have missed your chance for several of the items in the auction, but if you’re looking to get a piece of Gladiator 2 to display in your home, then it’s still worth checking out the auction which can be found at The Realest right now. Who knows, you might end up with a lion pelt that’ll have you cosplaying Lucius (or maybe just Mescal) until the arrival of Gladiator 3, if that ever happens.

