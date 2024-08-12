Godzilla and Kong get kicked to the curb as one of the worst movies of 2024 climbs to #1 on streaming

There was a time when good, hard-working, Max-subscribed Americans knew a good blockbuster when they saw one, and honored that with their designated tube time.

Recommended Videos

In fact, those days weren’t very long ago at all. Not even a week ago, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stood quite triumphantly atop Max’s worldwide film rankings, at once proving that, even if they’re wrapped up in a cartoony monster-brawl package, nutritious creative stylings were still common in the average Max subscriber’s diet.

Unfortunately, that seems to be a thing of the past now, because if you dare to peek at the summit of Max’s worldwide film rankings now, you’ll be greeted by the thoroughly rank mug of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire; the single biggest culprit of soulless fan service that we’ve seen all year.

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

Per FlixPatrol, at the time of writing on Aug. 12, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has fallen down to fourth place in the time since Frozen Empire‘s acclimation, with Illumination’s Migration shoring up second place and Canadian fantasy thriller The King Tide coming in at number three.

Any of those three would be preferable to Frozen Empire, which has emerged as yet another powerful villain of the streaming world alongside fellow Sony sins Madame Web and Tarot; the former of which has established a multi-incident saga across Netflix and Max, and the latter of which has recently found itself doing battle against Sandy Cheeks, Mario, and the Minions in one of the streaming front’s most cursed showdowns yet.

In any case, here’s hoping that Godzilla and King Kong can scrounge up enough mojo to dislodge this bastardization of the good Ghostbusters name, but if that’s not in the cards, then we’ll just as eagerly take a victory from a bunch of ducks or a Christ-like little girl who washed up on the shores of Newfoundland.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy