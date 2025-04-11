Oh my gosh, you guys, ‘Twilight in Concert’ is coming

Twihards will be absolutely thrilled to learn that a concert version of Twilight is set to embark on a 60-date tour across the country, to coincide with the book series’ 20th anniversary.

Dubbed ‘Twilight in Concert’, the series of shows will see a 12-piece rock and orchestral ensemble perform the iconic score from 2008’s Twilight, the film adaptation starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. That score was created by Carter Burwell who, thanks to his contribution to Twilight, soundtracked many of our collective teenage years (and all the resulting fan-fics). Topping it all off, it’s said that each show on the ‘Twilight in Concert’ tour will be lit by 1,000 candles, giving it all the dimly-lit energy we’ve come to know from the franchise.

Hey lovers, celebrate Hoa Hoa Hoa Season this fall with 𝘛𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘵!! Pre-sale tickets are now available to most stops w/ code FOREVER & all tickets on sale this Friday. Full details at https://t.co/k7TQGl2iBt 💜 pic.twitter.com/GsS2ddSSqb — THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) April 9, 2025

If you know anything about vampires and their aversion to harsh lighting, then the candlelit concert approach makes sense. The tour spans 60 shows across the U.S., kicking off in Seattle on September 13 before completing stops in Portland, San Francisco, Boston, and Philadelphia, among many others. The sweeping run concludes with a final show slated for Milwaukee on November 30. See the full list of tour dates and cities, as well as ticketing information, here.

What’s particularly special about the show is that it is a live-to-film experience, meaning the actual movie will be played in sync with the musicians’ performance. The five Twilight films — titled Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn (Parts 1 and 2) — are based on the extraordinarily popular Stephanie Meyer book series of the same name. The first novel was released in 2005, meaning the upcoming concert tour coincides with the two decades we’ve spent pining after Edward (or Taylor Lautner’s Jacob, depending on where you land in that never-ending debate).

‘TWILIGHT’ In Concert will tour across 60 cities in the U.S. this fall.



The original movie will be screened with a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians on stage with over 1,000 twinkling candles. pic.twitter.com/sPzsMSsmxr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 9, 2025

The franchise’s milestone anniversary has brought with it a flurry of headlines in recent years, from Pattinson revealing whether he’d return to the iconic role to news of a spinoff animated series. Elsewhere, we learned that fellow YA movie alum Jennifer Lawrence had auditioned for Twilight before heading to District 12 in The Hunger Games, and discovered famous author Stephen King’s thoughts on the original book series. Since studios love to milk a successful project for all it’s worth, Twilight isn’t the only beloved franchise to receive the accompanying musical treatment.

Stranger Things is currently in the midst of the theatrical run of its Broadway stage adaptation, while the brains behind 2023’s Barbie — namely Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and America Ferrera — have expressed interest in bringing the movie version of the iconic doll to the stage. In any case, news of the upcoming ‘Twilight in Concert’ makes one thing clear: I’m due for my eleven hundredth rewatch of the franchise, if only to relish in the glory that is “Bella, where the hell you been, Loca?”. Care to join me?

