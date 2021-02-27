Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Confirms There’s Going To Be A Winner

One of the most obvious problems with the concept of a ‘versus’ movie is trying to determine a winner, because if one character or creature gains a clear advantage over the other, then the loser looks weak. In the majority of cases, these projects tend to involve icons that each have a huge built-in fanbase, and the studio doesn’t want to impact the future earning potential of either brand by having one look superior to the other.

The end result is typically two battles with one winner apiece, before the third act tends to deliver an inconclusive result, or see the leads forced to team up against a bigger threat. Humans wound up winning Alien vs. Predator, and Batman put his differences with Superman to one side in order to team up against Doomsday, but Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard has confirmed that one of the legendary kaiju is coming out on top.

The MonsterVerse hasn’t been confirmed to continue after the epic clash of the Titans, but the future of the shared universe should become a lot clearer by the time Godzilla vs. Kong fades to black. In a new interview, Wingard summed up the blockbuster in pretty neat fashion, surmising exactly why audiences are so desperate to see it.

“They’re beating the sh*t out of each other and one wins, and… you know, that’s it.”

New Godzilla Vs. Kong Poster Teases An Epic Underwater Battle 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s a much better description of Godzilla vs. Kong than the various lengthy synopses unveiled by the studio, and encapsulates why people are so keen to see two hulking monsters bludgeon each other into submission. The movie has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum for weeks, so place your bets as soon as possible now that we know there’s going to be a definitive winner.