New Godzilla Vs. Kong Synopsis Teases A Battle For The Ages

When it was first announced that Warner Bros. were sending their entire roster of 2021 movies to HBO Max on the same day they hit theaters, Legendary Pictures looked to have been left high and dry. There were even reports that the production company were planning legal action after being cut out of the decision making process, having stumped up most of the budget for both Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune.

Denis Villeneuve clearly isn’t happy that his sci-fi epic is heading straight to streaming, which could ultimately kill his plans for a second installment, while Legendary were in talks to sell off the distribution rights for the latest chapter in the MonsterVerse to Netflix for $200 million in order to recoup some of their investment, only for WB to block the move and announce it for their own platform instead.

That marks the latest twist in the Godzilla vs. Kong tale, one that’s already encompassed extensive reshoots after a disastrous early test screening and several lengthy delays, with the monster mash tentatively penciled in to debut in May of next year, a full twelve months behind schedule. Plot details still remain thin on the ground, but a new synopsis teases the Titans aren’t going to be pulling their punches, as you can see down below.

“Humanity fights for its future as Godzilla and Kong embark on a path of destruction that will see the most two powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in an all-out war!”

Fans that have been waiting patiently for any sort of footage were left sorely disappointed when Warner Bros. held a six-hour panel at the recent CCXP convention and all they showed from Godzilla vs. Kong was a GIF, but now that the blockbuster has been confirmed for HBO Max, there surely cant’t be too long left to wait until the first official trailer stomps online.