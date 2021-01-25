Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Have Already Started Taking Sides

The entire idea of a ‘versus’ movie is entirely predicated on fan service and wish fulfillment, as filmmakers look to capitalize on the long-running debates over who would potentially come out on top in an epic clash of two iconic figures.

Needless to say, the results have tended to be decidedly mixed, with the 21st Century in particular throwing up a number of showdowns that looked huge on paper, but failed to generate the necessary sparks when they were realized in live-action. Freddy vs. Jason, Alien vs. Predator and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice are the three most-prominent recent live-action examples, and while they all did solid business at the box office, reviews were largely tepid across the board.

Legendary and Warner Bros. will be looking to avoid those pitfalls when it comes to Godzilla vs. Kong, and based on yesterday’s reveal of the first trailer, the latest installment in the MonsterVerse looks to boast at least a trio of battles between the two iconic kaiju. Inevitably, fans have already started deciding if they’re Team Godzilla or Team Kong, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Kong may be smart enough to make an axe from a Godzilla spine, but can he HOOP? Team Godzilla all the way. pic.twitter.com/jUTdWoBFYU — 🍊Beans-made thighs🍊 (@beanzaru) January 25, 2021

Look at the frightened monkey watching GODzilla😎 coming. Look at the fear in its eyes👀 Fear has no language👊🏻#GodzillaVsKong #TeamGodzilla pic.twitter.com/159TXV7Ye7 — விக்னேஷ் (@Akvicky_2) January 24, 2021

team godzilla and that’s it pic.twitter.com/6WEfSzsx5D — maria (@galdianas) January 24, 2021

New Godzilla Vs. Kong Poster Reveals Trailer Release Date 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Who Bows to Who Kong Bows To No one 🔥 Elevation 💥 pic.twitter.com/rtCY9s1Sjz — Rusthum (@RusthumHere) January 25, 2021

I was #TeamGodzilla, but the trailer that dropped is making me lean more towards #TeamKong 😭. I’m still gonna support my mate Godzilla and give him the benefit of the doubt! @GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/QWZ9jRYpi1 — Comicbookgeneral (@Comicbookgener1) January 24, 2021

Put some respect on my boy #TeamKong pic.twitter.com/DLZf3gtVLY — 4HM BetaComboZ (Hussdog92) (@BetaComboZ) January 24, 2021

Whether or not ‘One Will Fall’ as the promo claims is up for debate, especially when we’re talking about a multi-billion dollar blockbuster franchise, but the last thing director Adam Wingard should do is rely on a cop-out ending where both title characters walk away relatively unscathed and ready to fight another day.

That being said, Godzilla vs. Kong looks like exactly the kind of mega budget escapist entertainment that audiences have been crying out for, and it might even be able to put a sizeable dent in the box office when it arrives at the end of March, because watching it at home won’t have anywhere near the same effect.