Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Are Freaking Out Over The First Trailer

After months of waiting patiently for it, the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer has finally arrived, and based on the sheer scale of the footage it looks like exactly the kind of blockbuster that could force people to return to their local multiplex. Sure, the latest installment in the MonsterVerse arrives simultaneously on HBO Max the same day it bursts into theaters, but this thing demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

It certainly fits the aesthetic of Warner Bros.’ shared mythology, with some stunning visual imagery peppered throughout the requisite scenes of hulking Titans battering each other across the head with whatever they find lying around, but the promo does a surprisingly good job of setting out the major plot beats, as well as teasing the seismic smackdown between the two title heroes.

Godzilla appears to have gone rogue for mysterious reasons, and as the human characters scramble to find out why, Skull Island’s most famous resident steps up to act as the last line of defense. Fans have voiced their disappointment on numerous occasions at the lack of a trailer to get hyped over, but as you can see from the reactions below, that certainly isn’t a problem anymore.

Godzilla vs Kong looks fucking amazing pic.twitter.com/Zb0G31JAPF — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) January 24, 2021

We get a big budget godzilla v Kong WITH mechagodzilla pic.twitter.com/hcTMNHrfZY — Some Crust Bear Claw (@michael_aas) January 24, 2021

don’t mind me, just blessing your timelines with the guaranteed winner of the Godzilla Vs Kong fight 😌 pic.twitter.com/mqubIuvhSi — Luke (@qLxke_) January 24, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong paying homage to Pacific Rim with a massive neon city fight you love to see it pic.twitter.com/JrDBivdLGk — ◥ 𝙉𝙀𝘽 ◤ | ACAB | #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 (@Neb153) January 24, 2021

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Monsterverse is gonna go out with a bang — Azul | Otávio | オタビル (@o_Azul35) January 24, 2021

THESE TWO LOOK WORTHY OF A WARRIOR'S DEATH pic.twitter.com/9FUqxJy4F0 — PG: Psycho Goreman (@PsychoGoreman) January 24, 2021

Everybody why is Godzilla acting evil? Me who who remember seeing the playmate Godzilla vs Kong toy leaks from last year pic.twitter.com/OElWlkMgKm — the_collector_of_different_toy (@Diffrenet_Toys) January 24, 2021

From the dialogue and music choices to the money shots of citywide destruction, this looks like big dumb mega budget fun in the best way possible. After suffering from multiple delays, we’re now less than nine weeks away from Godzilla vs. Kong stomping into theaters, and if the movie lives up to the potential of the trailer, then it’s going to be one hell of a good time whether you end up seeing it at the cinema or from the comfort of your own home.