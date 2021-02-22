Godzilla Vs. Kong Will Introduce A Shady New Corporation To The MonsterVerse

So far, almost all of the connective tissue in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse has been provided by the mysterious Monarch organization, something that looks set to continue in at least some fashion throughout Godzilla vs. Kong.

In Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla reboot, we were introduced to Monarch as the secret scientists keeping the Titans under wraps from the general public, while in Kong: Skull Island they proved to be instrumental in causing the havoc that forced the resident giant ape to battle against a series of increasingly dangerous foes, and King of the Monsters saw their work sabotaged from within by a rogue terrorist organization.

In the loosest terms, they’re essentially the S.H.I.E.L.D. of the MonsterVerse, and Godzilla vs. Kong could be set to introduce the equivalent of HYDRA. In a recent interview, producer Alex Garcia hinted at an ever shadier outfit named Apex being investigated by Millie Bobby Brown’s Madison Russell, although he obviously wouldn’t be drawn into the specifics of how they fit into the story.

“She goes on a fact-finding journey to dig into what she believes is a conspiracy built by this organization called Apex. She launches off with a good friend named Josh, who Julian Dennison plays, and they eventually intersect with Brian Tyree Henry’s character Bernie, who is a former disgruntled employee of Apex, and the three of them kind of become this funny trio trying to uncover the mystery at the center of Apex.”

New Godzilla Vs. Kong Poster Reveals Trailer Release Date 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If there’s one thing that poses a greater threat to humanity than the two titular kaiju beating each other half to death and reducing entire cities to rubble among the collateral damage, it’s corporations. Shun Oguri’s Ren Serizawa has links to Apex, and if that ties into another theory that’s been making the rounds, then they could be the ones ultimately responsible for MechaGodzilla, before deploying the hulking robot into battle in an effort to try and bring Godzilla vs. Kong‘s central conflict to a close.