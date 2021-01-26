Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer Reveals That Kong Has Grown Up Since Skull Island

The first full Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer is finally here and it looks incredible. After a month of hiding inside from a killer virus, seeing a giant gorilla punch an atomic lizard in the face was just the thing to cheer me up. Right now, it seems like The Guest and Death Note director Adam Wingard has knocked it out of the park and made what appears to be the best MonsterVerse movie to date. But what other details can we glean from the trailer?

Well, one of them is that our boy Kong has done some serious growing since we first met him on Skull Island. In fact, it looks as if he’s now as tall as Godzilla himself. That puts him at the top of the Titan weight class, as back in 2014, Godzilla was confirmed to be 355ft tall (or 122m). On Skull Island, Kong was about 100m tall, so I guess he’s been packing on the protein in the run-up to this fight. Still, the lizard is probably much heavier and comes with a few more radioactive tricks than Kong.

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (currently working on the Metal Gear Solid movie with Oscar Isaac) reacted with happiness at seeing this new version of Kong, too, saying on Twitter:

“My baby boy Kong is all grown up since you last saw him. I’m honestly emotional like a father watching his ape go off to Kaiju college.”

But for those closely watching the trailer, there were clues that this Godzilla may not be all he seems. There are subtle hints that, at least for some parts of the movie, Kong might actually be fighting MechaGodzilla, whose arrival in the MonsterVerse has been hinted at for a while now.

We’ll find out for certain when Godzilla Vs. Kong lands on HBO Max and in select cinemas on March 26th. Don’t miss it.